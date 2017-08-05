Chicago Pneumatic has launched two new lightweight and powerful impact wrenches for heavy vehicle tyre changing applications. Built on the heritage of successful previous models, the CP7783 and CP7783-6 1” lightweight impact wrenches provide higher torque than similar tools of an equivalent durability and are equally suitable for workshop or roadside assistance tasks.



“At Chicago Pneumatic we are dedicated to making our customers’ jobs easier and are continually developing our tools in line with users’ demand. The new impact wrenches are designed to give users superior power and durability, the ergonomic design and simplified impact mechanism help to achieve this,” says Yann Pasco, Global Business Development Manager for Chicago Pneumatic Tools.

To see CP7783 and CP7783-6 impact wrenches in action, watch this video: http://qr.cp.com/CP7783video



To learn more about Chicago Pneumatic’s innovative solutions for the vehicle service market go to www.cp.com