Chicago Pneumatic is making it easier than ever before for mechanics, vehicle service professionals and tire shop managers to make the right tool selection, ultimately helping them to enhance operator wellbeing as well as improve productivity. The tools specialist has published a series of new materials – including a new brochure and blogs – aimed at helping vehicle service professionals make their tough jobs easier.

The experts at Chicago Pneumatic understand that choosing the right tool can be a complex process, with many options to consider. The company is dedicated to making it as easy as possible for customers to benefit fromtheir specialist knowledge and has published free-to-access material which clearly advises vehicle service professionals what simple steps they can take to ensure they are using the most appropriate tools for their needs.

Chicago Pneumatic offers a true one-stop-shop for all tire shops, including impact wrenches and workshop equipment such as dollies and jack stands, and for servicing all vehicle types, from 2 wheelers to heavy duty trucks and agricultural machinery. The company’s entire product range is now listed in an easy-to-read brochure, which neatly outlines each class of vehicle and makes recommendations as to which tools are the most appropriate for each category to help increase productivity.

Each type of vehicle has different requirements from a tool’s perspective, in terms of power and capacity, and it is vital to use the right tools to achieve maximum efficiencies. The brochure highlights the best tools for eachstep of the tire changing process, from lifting to maintaining and ensuring torque control. It also includes expert advice columns so that customers can make sure they are working safely, while also understanding how to choose the right tools to properly tighten wheels.

In addition, the tools company has published a new blog for helping vehicle service professionals understand the importance of wheel tightening. The Torque Sense blog details the consequences of an incorrectly fitted wheel, how to achieve good tightening, and gives some tightening tips. The Expert Corner area of the website contains everything from top tips on product selection to maintenance advice, as well as information about the correct use and application of power tools to protect operator wellbeing.

“At Chicago Pneumatic we are committed to helping our customers access expert knowledge, which comes from over a century experience in the industry,” says Eva Marie, Global Brand Communications Manager for Chicago Pneumatic. “We fully understand the specific needs of tire changing operations on 2-wheelers, cars and truck fleets, and want to support customers at every stage, ensuring that they have access to appropriate information to make an educated decision.”

“By following our recommendations and choosing the right equipment, vehicle service professionals will ensure that they have the best performing tool for their particular application therefore making their job faster and easier, increasing their productivity,” concludes Eva.

To download the brochure and learn how efficiencies can be increased with the right tool click here, and for the latest blogs giving handy hints and tips go to the company’s Expert Corner. For details on a full range of innovative solutions for the vehicle service industry, also visit LinkedIn, Instagram or Twitter.