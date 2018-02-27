Chicago Pneumatic introduces a new range of highly precise composite drills for use in MRO and vehicle repair applications. The new Chicago Pneumatic composite drills are available in ¼’’, ⅜’’ and ½’’ pistol, straight (in-line) and angle variants. The range comprises 13 models, including reversible and non-reversible options.

“Our new composite drills are 5% lighter than our previous metal range and extremely robust and convenient to use,” said Yann Pasco, Global Business Development Manager for vehicle service at Chicago Pneumatic. “They are built to tackle demanding drilling applications involving either light or heavy vehicles, making them ideal for use in body shops and in general mechanics.”

The ¼’’, ⅜’’ and ½’’ composite drills deliver speeds ranging from 600 rpm up to 3300 rpm depending on model selection, enabling users to match the appropriate size and speed for drilling different materials and hole sizes. The drills are also powerful and efficient: the ½’’ and ⅜’’ models deliver 0.5hp (0.36 kW), while the ¼” version provides 0.3 hp (0.23 0kW).

In line with Chicago Pneumatic’s wider design philosophy, the new composite drills are comprised of high-quality components. To highlight this, they are supplied as standard with either keyed or keyless Jacobs® chucks that provide exceptional grip of the working tool and precise drilling performance.

Operator comfort is essential when using any type of tool and was a key consideration in the design of Chicago Pneumatic’s new composite drills. For instance, they are equipped with thermoplastic rubber (TPR) handles that provide users with a firm and satisfying grip during drilling. All models in the range also feature Chicago Pneumatic’s Ergo Wing, which ensures that the operator’s wrist and tool are aligned for best force transmission. This feature also helps guide the user’s forefinger and provide for even greater precision.