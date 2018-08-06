CHICANE EXECUTIVE SEARCH GOES LIVE!

Over its 18 years, automotive PR and marketing agency, Chicane has established an enviable reputation for quality of product and service, with a portfolio of leading industry brands. Now the company is behind a new venture, Chicane Executive Search (CES), which seeks to bring that same ethos to locate the right candidates to fill key roles in the automotive sector.

Chicane’s personnel are well known to many, combining, as they do, dozens of years in the automotive aftermarket and, before that, in publishing some of the industry’s leading titles. Heading up CES is Ian Young (pictured - left), who brings two decades of experience in identifying personnel for the top jobs in industry.

“We are conscious that many of the companies we work with often find it difficult to recruit the right person for their middle and senior management positions, explains Chicane’s, Gary Barak (pictured - right). “We therefore believe that there is a real opportunity for us to bring the Chicane brand into a related field to our core business and, in Ian Young, we have someone with exactly the right skills and experience to make our entry into executive search and recruitment a success.”

Ian has been working in this area for more than 20 years and during this time he and Chicane have worked together several times on relevant projects. Before that, Ian also spent several years in the automotive industry, in sales and management roles with one of the world’s major vehicle manufacturers.

“The people who work in the industry are its single most important asset. Finding the right person for a position can be the crucial factor in determining a company’s future and that is something I love achieving,” enthuses Ian Young. “I am delighted to be working as part of the Chicane set-up and feel that with what I bring to the table, we have a great blend of industry knowledge, contacts, and skills to really make a mark in the sector, in an area that companies so often find difficult. Chicane Executive Search aims to make finding the right person easy and cost effective”

