China International Tire Expo 2019 will take place on August 19-21

The 17th annual China International Tire Expo (CITEXPO) will take place on August 19-21, 2019, in the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center.

The international tyre, wheel and related equipment trade fair is open to professionals only. It will host around 360 exhibitors in approximately 40,000 square meters of show space. More than 12,000 professional buyers and visitors are expected.

"The show becomes one of the most attended shows in the worldwide tyre industry not only because it is held in the largest tyre production and consumption market – China, but also because the highly internationalized buyers of this show are of high quality and quantity that has been exceeding the exhibitors’ expectation. Around 50% of our visitors are from over 110 countries, so our exhibitors can sell to not only China, but also pretty much every country in the world, especially emerging markets, such as South-East Asia, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa. While buyers can buy directly from high quality manufacturers and get the best price.” says Sam Lai, International Marketing Manager of CITEXPO organizer, Reliable International Exhibition Services.

Lai added, "Because the uncertainty created by the trading war, dealers from around the world should definitely come to the show this year so you can dig deeper into the latest information, how it will affect your business, and negotiate a new deal. Moreover, we have non-Chinese suppliers that can satisfy your needs too.”

The exhibition center will be divided into the following areas:

PCR, LTR, TBR and OTR Tyres

Wheels / Rims for Car, SUV, and Light and Commercial trucks

Casings and Tubes

Tyre Accessories

Equipment for Tyre Repairs

Tyre Retreading; and Other Related Services and Products

