Chris Coyle joins Sigmavision Ltd as Sales Director

Sigmavision is delighted to announce the appointment of Chris Coyle as Sales Director joining the Sigmavision Board.

Previously Sales Director at Pro-Align Ltd, the UK Distributor for Hunter Engineering, Chris Coyle was central to Pro-Align’s significant growth, with responsibility for the sales of Hunter Quick Tread drive over ramps, featuring Sigmavision’s TreadReader technology.

With an exceptional track record of growing sales revenues, and extensive industry and product knowledge, Chris is extremely well qualified to continue Sigmavision’s rapid growth and impact on the Automotive industry.

As a senior appointment, Chris assumes responsibility for Sales and Service across all products and markets, as part of the Sigmavision strategy to continue its sales growth on an international scale.