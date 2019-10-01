CHRIS SMITH UNVEILED AS MANAGING DIRECTOR OF MICHELIN UK

Chris Smith has been unveiled as the new Managing Director of Michelin UK. Smith replaces James Alderman, who has retired.

Smith, 36, will oversee the strategy and direction of Michelin UK at the same time as continuing his responsibilities as Sales Director B2B for the UK and Republic of Ireland.

He began his career at Michelin in 2007 and he has extensive B2B experience – including as Truck and Bus Marketing Director for North Europe.

Smith will report to the board of Michelin Europe North, a region made up of the UK, Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Scandinavia.

He said: “My absolute focus will be on customer satisfaction, employee engagement and growth.

“Change is the new norm and we need to make sure we are agile enough to take advantage of that. We have a strong team at Michelin UK and I’m confident we can deliver significant growth on the back of that.

“These are exciting times for Michelin Europe North and I’m extremely proud to be Managing Director of the business in the UK and Ireland.

“I fully intend to continue James Alderman’s commitment to the vision and values of the Michelin Group.”