CM Shredders & Schutte Hammermill ISRI 2019

CM Shredders and Schutte Hammermill are excited to join forces under the Bengal Machine banner and will be in attendance together for the first time at the 2019 ISRI ( Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries ) convention & exposition running April 8-11 at the convention center in downtown Los Angeles.



This recent merger brings together two of the best-in-class premium shredding & size reduction equipment manufacturers in the world whose combined equipment and expertise has the ability to provide a full line of turn-key solutions for nearly every market in the industry.



Here's a must-see show review of the new and exciting products for both companies.





CM INTRODUCES THE NEW CM SOLO SERIES SINGLE SHAFT SHREDDERS.



Ruggedly built and engineered for performance, durability and lowest cost of operation in the industry. The CM SOLO Series are designed for less power usage, minimal dust, and reduced manpower requirements. Available 5 models with the choice of 12”, 15” 20” rotor diameter and powertrain options from 30 Hp all the way up to 125 Hp.



The CM SOLO Series features advanced innovations such as CM ”Smart-Ram” system that automatically adjusts ram pressure and with four-way reversible tool steel cutting teeth.



On full display at the booth Schutte Hammermill brought a RC Series 2232 Hammermill.



The RC Series Hammermill is ideal for processing a variety of large heavy or bulky but friable materials. The large throat allows for easy in-feed of materials. High tonnage rates are achieve with the lowest possible amount of wear and tear.



The versatile RC series can process a variety of recycled materials such as waste, glass, steel and non-ferrous slags and mineral processing waste.



With a combined heritage of over 125 years in business and as leaders in their respective areas of size reduction servicing a wide range of industries and applications. Both CM Shredders and Schutte Hammermill are excited to join forces under the Bengal Machine banner to offer complete, turnkey solutions across all segments of the size reduction market.