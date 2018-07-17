Come rain or shine - Bridgestone’s A005 delivers

Come rain or shine - not to mention sleet or snow – Bridgestone is helping more motorists to master their journeys, courtesy of its new all-season touring tyre, the Weather Control A005.

The Weather Control A005, arriving hot on the heels of the best-in-class Turanza T005, has been designed with end-users for end-users. Before beginning the design, Bridgestone questioned 15,000 European drivers about their day-to-day driving challenges. Bridgestone found that safety in wet conditions was one of the biggest concerns and that drivers wanted to be confident that their tyres were capable of handling different kinds of weather conditions.

From motorway driving to winding rural roads and unexpected braking in the city, Bridgestone Weather Control A005 offers drivers peace of mind whilst navigating the notoriously unpredictable British weather patterns. Created by highly qualified engineers and chemists at the Bridgestone Technical Centre in Rome, Italy, the premium tyre provides outstanding control in different weather conditions, while also meeting the needs of consumers looking for year-round convenience and safety.

The tread design features a V-shape layout, innovative ‘Z’ side shape and high-volume slots in the shoulder of the pattern. It works with the optimised body construction and contact pressure distribution to ensure the tyre performs to the expectations of end-users in terms of grip, fuel efficiency and wear. The use of Bridgestone’s proprietary Nano Pro-TechTM technology and a high silica content further support the performance of the tyre.

Independently tested and certified by TÜV SÜD, one of Europe’s most respected independent automotive testing institutes, Bridgestone Weather Control A005 outperforms the leading competitor on the market for braking in both wet and snowy conditions. The Bridgestone Weather Control A005 has also been awarded the best-in-class, EU label A-grade for wet grip and C-grade for rolling resistance (with some selected sizes even achieving the B-grade in rolling resistance).

Bridgestone Weather Control A005 is legally compliant 365 days a year thanks to its qualified performance on snow, certified by the 3 Peak Mountain Snow Flake (3PMSF) marking. It also goes the distance, offering the same great mileage as Bridgestone’s premium summer touring tyre, Turanza T005.

Bridgestone’s north region marketing manager Andy Mathias said: ‘For drivers who want to stay in control, with the same tyres all year round regardless of sun, rain or occasional snow, we wanted to design an all-season tyre that keeps them going without compromising safety. This is what we achieved with the Bridgestone Weather Control A005.’

Bridgestone’s Weather Control A005, its first ever all-season touring tyre, is available nationwide now. Available with 68 sizes for 15” to 20” rims, it will immediately cover demand for 94% of passenger cars and on-road SUVs, with additional sizes being made available in 2019. In November 2018, Bridgestone will also be releasing four small-van sizes to the market. They will be fitted with DriveGuard technology, a unique innovation that allows drivers to continue their journey even with a puncture.

To find out more about the Weather Control A005, check out our newsroom where you can find a wide range of assets including infographic content, videos, detailed product presentation, plus much more: www.bridgestonenewsroom.eu