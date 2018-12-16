Comedian Mark Watson to host 2019 Tyre Industry Awards

The NTDA has announced that the multi-talented Bristolian, one of the leading live performers in the UK with his smart, sometimes surreal, occasionally ranting, but always entertaining, routines is to host the 2019 Tyre Industry Awards to be held during the Association’s 90thAnnual Dinner, sponsored by Land Tyre Service, at the International Convention Centre (ICC) Birmingham on the evening of Thursday 3rdOctober 2019.

A TV and radio regular, Mark is one of the UK’s leading live comedians, as well as a writer, producer and director. Nominated twice for the main Edinburgh Comedy award, (first with the Cambridge Footlights, and winning the award the second time), Mark’s brand of intelligent observation, friendly banter, and endearing frustration with the world, engages and entertains in equal measure.

NTDA Chief Executive Stefan Hay said: “We are thrilled to have a comedian of Mark’s calibre as our awards host in 2019. Returning to the ICC means we have a fantastic venue in the heart of Britain’s 2nd City where the NTDA held its 1stAnnual Dinner in 1930 and early indications are (based on over 100 guest bookings already), that it’s going to be as popular as the 2015 dinner we held there, which attracted 620 guests. Sponsorship uptake has also been fantastic already with Maritime Cargo Services, Continental Tyre Group Ltd, Jelf Beaumont, Hankook Tyre UK Ltd, Pirelli Tyres Ltd, Trelleborg Wheel Systems and the Worshipful Company of Wheelwrights all confirmed. We are, already, very excited about this event and the prospect of Mark’s involvement is certainly adding to that excitement!”

Away from the spotlight, Mark is also an accomplished writer. His first semi-autobiographical book, Crap at the Environment, charts his attempts to become a sustainability expert in a year. He’s followed this with a string of well-received novels including: A Light-hearted Look at Murder, Bullet Point, and Hotel Alpha.

To receive further information on, or to book for, the NTDA’s 90thAnnual Dinner and Tyre Industry Awards, please contact Alison Keitch via E: info@ntda.co.uk or T: 01296 482128