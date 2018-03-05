Commercial Vehicle Show opens its doors next month

“With less than eight weeks to go until CV Show 2018 opens its doors, we’re looking forward to welcoming the best of the Commercial Vehicles and Logistics sectors to the NEC Birmingham,"said David Crawford, Sales and Marketing Manager, CV Show.

"As ever, the show will be jam-packed with the latest vehicles, as well as innovations and technology that will keep the show, and our industry, at the forefront of automotive development in the UK and beyond.

"Yet again, stand space at the show is almost sold out, and we’re also proud to welcome back the Innovation Hub, hosted by Motor Transport magazine – a forum where we will discuss current and future issues facing the industry.

"There is a newsletter, which is circulated to CV media, exhibitors and industry influencers which is free of charge to all exhibitors. If you’d like your brand to be featured, simply send a summary of what you’ll be exhibiting in no more than 250 words to cvshow@newspress.co.uk," David continued.



