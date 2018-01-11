Comprehensive motorsport programme for Yokohama in 2018

Championship winning tyre manufacturer Yokohama is set for one of its busiest and most comprehensive motorsport seasons ever, supplying drivers and teams in 28 race series across the UK in 2018. The varied list encompasses Yokohama’s diverse product range of competition products covering rally, rallycross, circuit racing, stock cars as well as re-entering sidecar racing where it held a dominant position throughout the 90’s and 2000’s.

Rallying and Rally Cross

In rallying, Yokohama will continue its support with selected drivers throughout the ranks on gravel, tarmac and forest stages. At entry level, Yokohama will continue to support the Formula 1000 championship. It will also continue its support of former Next Big Step Award winner and last year’s BTRDA Championship winner Ed Fossey who will be competing in 2018 in a Peugeot 208 R2 rally car. Further up the championship ladder, Yokohama will also support Daniel Harper driving for the MiniSport Yokohama WNT team in the Protyre MSA Asphalt Rally Championship in their Mini WRC. Following on from their success in last year’s Wales Rally GB, Yokohama will also provide support to the J&J Rally Team competing in their Hyundai i20 R5 piloted by John Wink.

Circuit Racing

In circuit racing, Yokohama will also supply tyres to a number of drivers and one-make series including the SEAT Supercup Ireland championship and Patrick Sherrington in the Open Sportscar Championship.

A major development for Yokohama in 2018 will see the manufacturer become the official tyre supplier to the brand new TCR UK series.

Sidecar Racing

In another highly exciting development for Yokohama in 2018, the company will return to sidecar racing supporting Dave Molyneux, the most successful sidecar competitor in the history of the Isle of Man TT having achieved 17 TT victories.

Stock cars

Meanwhile in BriSCA, Yokohama has been working closely with championship organisers, resulting in even more thrilling and spectacular racing.

Speaking ahead of the season, Yokohama’s head of motorsport, Mark Evans said, “2018 is set to be one of our busiest and most exciting years for quite some time; eight championships will be taking one of our newest tyres, giving competitors a whole new level of performance. Our return to sidecar racing with Dave Molyneux is sure to be one of the highlights of the year, and we have lots of activity in rallying and circuit racing too. We cannot wait for the season to begin and we’d like to wish everyone competing on Yokohama tyres the very best of success.”