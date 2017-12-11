Consumers Turned off by Poor Mobile Websites

Mobile search is becoming increasingly popular with the latest stats from Google showing that 61% of users are unlikely to return to a website they had trouble accessing using their mobile device, while 40% will visit a competitor’s site.

Consumers are also much less likely to recommend a business if it has a poorly designed mobile site (57%) and for the majority, a seamless experience across all devices is very important (83%).

Further research reveals that 88% of consumers who search for a type of local business on a mobile device, call or go to that business within 24 hours.

In 2016, mobile usage finally overtook desktop browsing in the race for the digital space. With 80% of internet users owning a smartphone, having a mobile responsive website is vital for maximising sales potential.

Mark Kelland, Commercial Manager at Dragon2000 comments: “Increasing numbers of consumers are carrying out search, via their smartphone devices. Consumers are also using their mobile devices to find a local business when they're ready to buy and a great mobile responsive website makes the decision even easier for them.

“It is so important for garages and workshops to have mobile responsive websites, otherwise they are in danger of damaging their reputation and losing sales. It’s no longer good enough to have a simple template website. Consumers are looking for great content and want a consistent experience across their desktop and smartphone.

“Garages and workshops who do not think they need a mobile responsive website may well suffer in the search rankings and ultimately lose out on enquiries, which will go to their competitors who do recognise the role a well-designed website has to play in securing new customers in today’s market.”