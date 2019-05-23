Continental Tyre Group Ltd has been named the inaugural winners of the Tyre Industry Environmental & Sustainable Solution Award at the Worshipful Company of Wheelwrights’ White Tie Banquet.

Competition within the tyre industry was strong, with an independent judging panel looking for entries to show evidence of materially reducing the environmental impact of tyres and production over its entire lifespan, whilst promoting sustainability and bringing environmental benefits to both business and wider society.

The Worshipful Company of Wheelwrightsis active in the support and development of the wheelwright's craft in England, Wales and Northern Ireland and have been promoting the craft for over 350 years. Their knowledges and expertise makes them well placed to hand out such an award.

Although all of the entries were of a very high standard, Continental’s submission was deemed the clear forerunner, with the judging panel adding: ‘Continental Tyre Group Ltd’s entry was the most comprehensive and consistently scored the highest against all criteria by the judges. Continental is considered to have the most developed ‘top down’ approach to tyre manufacturing and performance and is at the forefront in using recyclates, alternative sustainable materials and new natural sources for rubber.’

The judging panel went on to acknowledge other highlights of Continental’s submission, such as the very positive carbon emission reductions, and the research it is doing to investigate plastic pollution from tyre and road wear particles.

The award was presented to Tracey Mortimer, marketing director for Continental Tyres at the Worshipful Company of Wheelwrights’ White Tie Banquet at Mansion House, the Lord Mayor of London’s official residence.Over 200 guests including many tyre and aftermarket representatives and, most notably, the Lord Mayor of London and his Sheriffs attended the event.

Commenting on being the first tyre manufacturer to be recognised, Tracey Mortimer of Continental added: ‘To be recognised for the inaugural Tyre Industry Environmental & Sustainable Solution Award is a huge honour and highlights Continental’s commitment to environmental consideration. Our Sustainable Natural Rubber Sourcing Policy last year went even further in highlighting our long term commitments to employees, customers and our end goal of limiting environmental impact.’

The creation of the wheel has had a profound impact on global commerce and culture through history. Over the years, wheel making has changed from being produced solely by craftsmen to being made by machines and the The Worshipful Company of Wheelwrights no longer act solely as a trade association for wheelwrights, but also as a charitable body.