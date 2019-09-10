Continental chooses Agritechnica to launch new hybrid tyres

Technology and tyre specialist Continental will launch a new range of advanced agricultural tyres at Agritechnica.

The tyres have a unique hybrid structure featuring a new tread pattern that has been designed to maintain traction in the field whilst reducing wear on the road. A combination of very high flexion (VF) construction and a new hybrid tread design gives excellent grip and a quieter road experience.

Commenting on the tyres, UK sales manager Richard Hutchins says, “Hybrid tyres are safer, more efficient and offer better comfort to the operator. We are excited to be launching these tyres, and other technological advancements, in tyre design at one of the biggest agricultural events in the world.”

VF technology in the tyre allows the tractor operator to carry the same load at 40% lower tyre pressure. The structure of the VF tyre carcass is more resistant than standard tyres so the tyre can operate at lower pressures in the field and at higher speeds on the road. This reduces soil compaction whilst providing a better driving experience on the road.

The new hybrid tread pattern was developed using computer modelling in the research and development facility at Continental’s agricultural manufacturing plant in Lousado, Portugal. The spacing of the pattern has been specifically designed to reduce road noise and prolong the life of tyres that travel long distances on the road.

Richard adds, “More powerful, heavier tractors are covering more miles on the road. The need to reduce wear through road use has inspired the design of the new hybrid tyre. Heat build-up in conventional tyres causes the rubber to soften and wear more quickly. The tread design of the hybrid tyre can help to reduce the temperature of the tyre which reduces the wear rate.”

Continental will exhibit in Hall 4, booth C22 at Agritechnica November 10-16.