Hanover, December 11, 2018. Continental is further enhancing its support services to strengthen its partnership with ContiTread™ cold retread shops. John Cox, Global Head of Technical Services Retread, is heading the further development of the ContiTread™ support services landscape. To understand individual requirements, gain insight into regional distinctions, and uncover opportunities for improving partners’ operations, Cox visited numerous ContiTread™ partner shops in Europe. “The cold retread market in Europe is very diverse, so I was very happy to take an entire month to really find out which knowledge and tools will benefit our partners best in future,” says Cox. Further visits to the Asia-Pacific region will complement the American’s findings. These will then make up a global concept – comprising technical advice, process optimization and equipment support – to help ContiTread™ partners increase their productivity, profitability, and quality.

The 47-year-old Cox is a cold retread expert who joined Continental in July 2018. His appointment to the newly created position emphasizes the company’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with ContiTread™ cold retread shops. Cox has spent his entire career in the North American retreading industry, with positions held in Technical Service, Account Management for IT products developed specifically for retread shops, and manufacturing. “With John, we have a high-profile expert joining the Technical Services Retread team. His broad experience and expertise will contribute to maximizing the value of our offer to ContiTread™ partners and our ContiTread™ end-customers – in Europe and across the globe,” says Ralf Benack, Director of Retread Business Truck Tires in Europe, Middle East, and Africa. Your contact: Sarah Steingrube, +49 511 938 21878

The ContiLifeCycle™ Concept

ContiTread™ is part of the modular ContiLifeCycle™ concept that supplies customers with cost-effective service solutions throughout the entire tire life, from new premium tires through casing management to retreading. In addition to significant cost savings for end-customers, retreading benefits the environment, as valuable resources such as crude oil, natural rubber, and water are consumed in far smaller quantities. In addition, retreading saves a considerable amount of CO² emissions, as it requires up to 70 percent less energy compared to manufacturing a completely new tire.