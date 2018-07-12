Continental leads latest Auto Express tyre test

Continental leads the tyre test pack for 2018, as the PremiumContact 6 reigned supreme in this year’s summer tyre test from the UK's no1 weekly selling car magazine, Auto Express. The PremiumContact 6’s test win sees Continental’s continuing trend of summer test success, following on from 2017 with the ContiPremiumContact 5.

For years the Auto Express summer tyre test has been the benchmark for performance, celebrating the best of the best in the sector. The awards continue to highlight exceptional performance, quality, safety, desirability and value. They are seen within the motoring industry as a stamp of approval that offers drivers confidence when looking for their next summer tyre purchase.

The Auto Express Summer tyre test pitted the Continental PremiumContact 6 against nine competitor summer tyres in size 225/45 R17. The award recognises the excellent performance of PremiumContact 6 across a broad spectrum, taking top spot for dry handling, wet handling and wet cornering.

Auto Express said, “The PremiumContact 6 was the best tyre to drive in both wet and dry, there was a liveliness to its handling that no rival could match and few could get close to. In the wet, the PremiumContact 6 was in a league of its own, the sharpness was there on the wet track with a strong front end pulling you through turn - where rivals just pushed wide.

The tyres’ consistent performance across a range of testing led towards another fantastic win for Continental and the PremiumContact range.”

Laura Johnston, Brand Manager at Continental, said; “We are delighted to have taken top spot in the Auto Express test yet again, reinforcing Continental’s leading position when it comes to road safety. The Premium Contact range has delivered excellent test results year-on-year, showing consumers that Continental remains the best premium tyre manufacturer in the market, working towards its commitment of Vision Zero.”

When creating the PremiumContact 6, the tyre development engineers at Continental came up with new compounds and an innovative tread pattern engineered from the SportContact 6. The outcome is a product that delivers improvements of up to 15 percent in handling performance, rolling resistance, mileage and ride quality compared to its predecessor.

For more information on Continental’s complete range, visit www.continental-tyres.co.uk