Continental makes it a hat-trick of winter test wins

Since its test debut in 2016, the Continental WinterContact TS 860 has achieved its third poll position in successive years in the Auto Express winter tyre test.

Testing tyres on their performance, quality, safety and desirability, the Auto Express winter tyre test gives motoring enthusiasts a thorough breadth of knowledge when selecting their next product purchase for the winter season.

On the winning performance of the Continental WinterContact TS 860, Auto Express said; “A third victory on the trot for the TS 860, which could almost be designed for British winters. Continental set the pace in the wet braking and handling, and felt sharp on the track, with impressive traction in corners. It’s rare that a tyre picks up a hat-trick of wins in our tests, but the Continental TS 860 has done exactly that, yet again putting together a series of top results in all weathers.”

Mark Griffiths, Communications & Automotive Partnership Manager at Continental said; “The Continental WinterContact TS 860, with another tyre test win, continues to show the expectional performance of our products. With both a summer and winter tyre test win in 2018, this continued test success is an excellent endorsement for Continental’s continued ambition to improve driver safety as part of our VisionZero initiative. Whatever the weather, Continental is proving to the best choice to keep drivers safe on the road.”

These tyre test winning characteristics are made possible by combining a market-leading tread compound with a newly developed tread design. The Cool Chili compound has a high proportion of silica that reduces braking distances on wet roads due to its special damping characteristics. Also new are special high-performance resins that maintain the flexibility of the compound even at low winter temperatures, leading to shorter braking distances on many winter surfaces.

By incorporating an additional drainage channel moulded into the tread block, the Liquid Layer Drainage system allows water to drain away faster than was previously possible, cutting braking distances on icy roads. The directional V-shaped tread is SnowCurve technology with its high-grip 3D groove wall structure. With an additional groove in the wall of the tread blocks, the meshing effect with compressed snow is improved and therefore offers greater grip and provides better traction on snow-covered roads.

Winters in Central Europe are mainly cold and wet, with ten rainy days per month expected between October and March. With temperatures hovering around zero, that of course means an elevated risk of black ice – and indeed, one accident in four involving injuries is caused by slippery roads. That’s why the specifications for the new WinterContact TS 860 focus on delivering maximum safety on wet and icy surfaces.

The end of 2018 will see the WinterContact TS 860 available in 96 different sizes for 13 to 21-inch rims. The award-winning winter tyre from Continental scores a B rating for wet grip and 71-75 dB on the EU Tyre Label size-dependent.

For more information on Continental’s complete range, visit www.continental-tyres.co.uk and for the full product tests on Auto Express, visit www.autoexpress.co.uk