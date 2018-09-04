Hanover, September 3, 2018. At the 67th International Motor Show for Commercial Vehicles (IAA Commercial Vehicles) in Hanover, the technology company Continental will showcase the further development of ContiConnect, its digital tire monitoring platform. The portfolio will be enhanced by a new solution that can be integrated into existing systems. With this solution, Continental is fulfilling the wishes of fleet customers to have digital tire monitoring built directly into existing fleet management systems. The previous version of ContiConnect has already been successfully launched in 15 markets around the world. This integrated solution provides the operators of truck fleets and bus companies with the proven transparency regarding temperature and tire inflation pressure in combination with additional vehicle data. Necessary corrective actions can be evaluated holistically and initiated in a targeted manner. Reports on tire condition, maintenance and efficiency complete this holistic view of the entire fleet operation. Continental will announce further details at its press conference.



Products and solutions for long-haul transportation at IAA Commercial Vehicles

The updates to ContiConnect are a highlight among the products and solutions that Continental will be showcasing at IAA Commercial Vehicles in response to the challenges of long-haul transportation. Most notably, these challenges include improving operating efficiency, reducing CO2 emissions, saving fuel and improving road safety. The technology company will be presenting its trade fair highlights as part of its IAA press conference from 14:15 to 14:40 on September 19 in hall 3B of the Convention Center at the fairground in Hanover. Further information is available here: http://www.continental.com/iaa-commercial-vehicles



At its booth in hall 17, stand B11/A06 under the slogan “Make the Digital Leap”, Continental will be demonstrating how the transport industry is making the leap to digitalization and can unlock efficiency potential of a new kind. The focus will be on the different challenges in the worlds of urban traffic, long-haul transportation and the fleet office – and the Continental solutions designed to suit each. In this way, the technology company is making a link to its slogan for the IAA 2016 – “Tradition. Trust. Transformation.” – and showing trade fair visitors specific examples of how its latest products and solutions help customers ensure that their business profits from digitalization and thus succeeds in making the leap to the digital world.