To support fleet operators understanding of the latest regulatory requirements, Continental – technology company and manufacturer of premium tyres – is once again releasing an overview of the European regulations regarding winter equipment for trucks and buses. The full document can be viewed and downloaded at http://www.continental-truck-tires.com/winter. One of the biggest changes for this winter season is that Alpine symbol-marked tyres are becoming more relevant in several countries.

In line with regulatory changes, Continental Tyres has completed the adaption of its portfolio: As of now, all truck and bus tyres for steer and drive axle in sizes 17.5, 19.5 and 22.5 inch are available as Alpine symbol-certified variants.

M+S, Alpine symbol, snowflake symbol – what makes a winter tyre?

For safe driving with optimal traction even on damp or icy roads, Continental recommends fitting trucks and buses with winter tyres on steer and drive axles for the cold winter season. Identified by the snowflake symbol on the tyre wall, the dedicated winter tyre portfolio by Continental easily outperforms M+S tyres and also significantly exceeds the requirements of the Alpine symbol certification. For winter tyres to be labeled with the Alpine symbol, they have to pass a standard practical test defined in UN regulation 117 and exhibit suitability for winter use on snowy roads in a braking and traction comparison test. Tyres marked with M+S (Mud + Snow) provide a tread pattern or structure that is designed to deliver performance that exceeds that of a standard tyre in snowy conditions. The M+S label is not subject to a defined test procedure.