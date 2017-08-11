Continental Sponsors the 2017 NTDA Annual Dinner

As a market leader in tyre innovation and safety, Continental Tyres is delighted to announce its sponsorship of the NTDA Annual Dinner on Thursday 12th October 2017 at the Double Tree by Hilton, Milton Keynes.

The 4th annual Tyre Industry Awards will be presented at the dinner in front of leading representatives from across the UK tyre industry, with Continental’s pioneering tyre technologies and Vision Zero initiative having secured a place in the list of finalists for the Tyre Manufacturer of the Year Award. This sponsorship reinforces what continues to be an outstanding partnership between one of the leading tyre manufacturers and one of the UK’s leading trade bodies.

Tracey Mortimer, Marketing Director PLT UK & Ireland, said: “Continental is proud to sponsor the NTDA Annual Dinner. The dinner acts as a key business event, during which we are recognising successes across the industry. Continental constantly sets the future in motion with its leading product range and we are delighted to support such a prestigious event.”