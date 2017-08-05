Continental Tyre options keep D&P Haulage happy

Hull warehousing, logistics and haulage operator, D&P Haulage, is one of the strongest growing transport operations in the north east. Started in 1984 brothers by David and Paul Charlton, the business runs in excess of 60 trucks and 50 trailers on a variety of storage and distribution contracts, using its own warehousing, along with ongoing general and contract haulage for leading local businesses.



Over the years, the firm has operated a number of tyre strategies, with the focus on low cost. More recently however, in conjunction with local specialist, Adams Tyres, D&P Haulage has evolved a strategy around a range of Continental Tyre brands which satisfy on all fronts. Paul Charlton, says, “We started working with Adams Tyres from the very start of our business, dealing with its founder, Mark Adams. Today we deal with his son Jonathan, who has grown up with our needs, and now operates a tailored management programme that takes the hassle away from us, keeping the whole fleet compliant and economical. A key part of that is Jon’s ability to specify across a wide range of Continental Tyre brands, especially the Barum brand, to give us precisely the right tyre for each vehicle and its operation.”

Jonathan Adams from Adams Tyres, states, “One of the biggest problems for any fleet is maintaining correct pressures on its vehicles. With the cost of fuel today you just cannot afford to go adding 10-20% to your fuel bills from underinflated trailer or truck tyres. Euro-6 trucks are especially vulnerable, as they carry the extra weight of the latest exhaust systems concentrated over the front axles. These need to be kept constantly at full pressure or fuel economy will drop like a rock.”

Jonathan Adams says, “That’s part of the beauty of working with Continental and the range of options they provide. We can work with a company like D&P and know we can fine-tune their tyre policy across their entire range of vehicles and operations. We can use the Continental brand, which is an internationally respected premium tyre, where applicable, then, the hard-wearing, lower-priced Barum fills in a huge range of options for us in the middle. As far as we are concerned there’s not a bad tyre among the Continental brands – just different levels or price and performance for different types of work and vehicle.”