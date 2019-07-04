Continental Tyres announce Geraint Thomas OBE as new brand ambassador

Continental Tyres are pleased to announce Geraint Thomas OBE as their new brand ambassador. Since joining Team Sky in 2010, now Team INEOS, Geraint has ridden on Continental tyres at major cycling events around the world, providing ultimate confidence thanks to Continental’s unique compound technologies. As Geraint himself said “follow guys riding Continental tyres, they will stick when others will not. And sticking’s is what you want.”

In his first action as brand ambassador Geraint provides a glimpse into the world of professional downhill cycling in a short film called “Confidence”. This video shows Geraint talking about Confidence and how important both the mind and the tyres are when descending a mountain. Over the coming months, the leading German tyre manufacturer will extend the series to convey the talent, character and driving ability of the man people call “G” whilst showing that be it on two wheels or four Continental provide the ultimate grip.

Like Continental, Geraint is a winner. Whether it be on the track at the Olympics or on the road, Geraint knows he can feel confident on Continental tyres. This was evident in 2018 when he peddled to victory at the Tour de France, securing the coveted yellow jersey for the first time. Geraint topped off 2018 by walking away with the BBC sports personality of the year award.

On being a brand ambassador for Continental, Geraint Thomas said “I love Continental, their tyres are amazing and give me complete confidence and exceptional grip when competing. With your tyres being the only thing connecting you with the road, it is important to use the best. As you know cycling is an unpredictable sport but one thing I can rely on is Continental, I’m really looking forward to working with the guys at Continental telling my story and hopefully encouraging the next generation of cyclists.”

In his 12-year career as a professional cyclist, Geraint Thomas OBE has won six world cups and two world championships. Away from the road, Geraint is a double Olympic Champion competing as part of the British Team in 2008 and 2012 on the track.

Tracey Mortimer, Continental Tyres UK Marketing Director said: “We are thrilled to be working with Geraint. He is a great role model and his passion to win really resonates with us all here at Continental. We cannot wait to show everyone what we have been working on and we are proud that riding or driving Geraint has total confidence in our tyres