Continental's Alexander Bahlmann - Obituary

Continental is deeply saddened to report the sudden death of Alexander Bahlmann, who headed communications and public relations for passenger car and light truck tyres within the company’s tyre division. Alexander died suddenly last Friday, aged just 46.

“We are very shocked, and our thoughts are with his family,” said Nikolai Setzer, head of Continental’s Tire division. “With Alexander Bahlmann, we lose a very competent colleague who was highly esteemed and well-liked both internally and by the media, someone I had the privilege of working closely with over the last eight years.”

Alexander Bahlmann joined Continental in 2003 and was initially responsible for international communications. In 2007, he was promoted to head up communications and public relations for Continental’s car and light truck tyre business.

A colleague from the UK told TTN, "Alex was a big support to the UK and we are deeply saddened by the news."