TD Tyres will be presenting the new Continental Urban HA3 315/60R22.5 at Coach & Bus UK 2019, taking place at the NEC in Birmingham. TD Tyres is an accredited nationwide supplier of tyres to coach and bus operators and has been supplying the industry for more than 17 years. Its professional services offers next day delivery across the country, as well as tyre breakdown service across the UK and Europe, in addition to tyre fitting services. The TD Tyres stand will be located on Stand N11 in Hall 17.

Officially launched in April this year, the Continental Urban HA3 315/60R22.5 is the first in Continental’s range to be optimised for electric buses in city traffic. The tyre has been developed to support greater gross vehicle weight and withstand instant torque delivery typical of electric motors. Thanks to an extremely robust casing featuring high wire density and thickness, the all-axle tyres boast a load carrying capacity of eight tonnes per axle – 0.5 tonnes more than the standard for this tyre size.



Other tyres on the TD Tyres stand include the Continental Urban HA3 265/70R19.5, exclusively designed for urban challenges, with enhanced robustness to handle the narrow streets, curbs and stop-and-go traffic typical of inner-city travel. Increased sidewall thickness improves durability, while wider tread width ensures better cornering stability for maximum safety.

For long-distance coach journeys, visitors can see the 315/80R22.5 Continental Coach HA3, which offers reduced rolling resistance for better fuel efficiency. Featuring compounds optimised for better performance in wet conditions, the Coach HA3 also uses 3D interlocking sipes to maintain pattern stiffness and provide excellent braking performance.

Supporting the range of Continental tyres at the TD Tyres stand is the new Barum BF 200 R in sizes 215/75R17.5, 245/70R19.5 and 295/80R22.5. Clad in a robust casing, the BF 200 R is a front axle tyre optimised for wet handling and capable of achieving high mileage. All sizes carry the mud and snow (M+S) label, while the larger 295/80R22.5 additionally bears the three-peak mountain snowflake (3PMSF) to indicate that the tyre meets required performance criteria in snow testing.

In addition, the 235/75R17.5 Barum BF 14, designed for both short and long-distance applications, and 275/70R22.5 Barum BC 31, offering impressive winter traction for all axles, will feature on Barum’s stand. The 185/75R16 Barum Vanis 2 completes the lineup, presenting an ideal solution for minibuses. The tyre offers high levels of safety thanks to shorter braking distances on dry roads, as well as improved mileage for a low cost.