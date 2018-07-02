Continental’s Tyre Division Announces Three New Business Unit Heads

• Christian Koetz is new Head of Business Unit Commercial Vehicle Tires

• Philipp von Hirschheydt takes over as Head of Passenger and Light Truck Replacement Tires in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

• Ferdinand Hoyos is new Head of Passenger and Light Truck Replacement Tires in the Asia Pacific Region (APAC)





Hanover, July 2, 2018. The technology company and premium tyre manufacturer Continental is reorganising the top management of its Tyre Division. As of yesterday, Christian Koetz (48) leads the business unit Commercial Vehicle Tyres and reports in this function to Nikolai Setzer, Member of the Executive Board of Continental and Head of the Tyre Division. Koetz’ former position as Head of the business unit Passenger and Light Truck Replacement Tyres EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) is taken over by Philipp von Hirschheydt (43), whose former position as Head of Passenger and Light Truck Replacement Tyres APAC (Asia Pacific Region) is filled by Ferdinand Hoyos (41). Von Hirschheydt and Hoyos will also report directly to Nikolai Setzer. Koetz is the successor of Dr. Andreas Esser (59), who is taking over the lead of the business region Asia Pacific Truck Tire at Continental Commercial Vehicle Tyres in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia. He will report to Christian Koetz.



Nikolai Setzer, Member of the Executive Board of Continental and Head of the Tyre Division, explains the background to these changes: “The goal of these personnel changes is to make use of the extensive, international and functional expertise these individuals have gained in their long careers and so strengthen our global team in order to satisfy even better the needs of customers in terms of excellence and speed. This is an important element of our long-term growth strategy ’Vision 2025’.”