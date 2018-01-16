The new non-studded Nokian Hakkapeliitta R3 winter tyre offers much-needed peace of mind in case of a sudden snowstorm or rapidly freezing road surfaces. The further improved ice grip and better handling are based on the Arctic Sense Grip concept developed by Nokian Tyres that makes driving wonderfully controlled, precise and quiet in slippery winter weather as well as on bare roads.

The new-generation Nordic non-studded winter tyre from the world’s northernmost tyre manufacturer is the first choice for drivers who value first-class safety, unique driving comfort and greener driving. The different sipes in this chameleon of winter weather will adapt to all weather variations and offer relentless grip. The extremely low rolling resistance results in substantial fuel savings or, for electric vehicles, an increase in range. The Nokian Hakkapeliitta R3 SUV, designed for high-performance sport utility vehicles, exudes an air of efficient power. The tyre’s uncompromising winter grip and easy handling make driving an enjoyable adventure in the busy urban winter traffic and on the rolling gravel hills of the countryside. The tyre rolls with a natural fluency, and road contact remains logical and stable when accelerating in icy ruts as well as in high-speed cornering on wet roads. The sturdy structure and Aramid reinforced sidewalls provide much-needed durability by protecting against impacts and cuts that could stop your trip short.

The Nokian Hakkapeliitta R3 brings an unparalleled sense of effortlessness to driving on Northern roads. Its extensive size selection of 68 products, with sizes from 14 to 21 inches, is an excellent match for modern car models, hybrids and electric cars included. The selection covers, for example, the Tesla Model S, Tesla Model 3, BMW i3 and VW e-Golf. The new tyre has a speed rating of R (170 km/h). The tyres with a profile of 45 or lower are designed for higher speeds and have a speed rating of T (190 km/h).

The Nokian Hakkapeliitta R3 SUV’s size selection of 63 products covers sizes from 16 to 21 inches. Most of the sizes are marked XL for the highest possible load capacity. Out of the hybrid and electric cars, the new Hakkapeliitta R3 SUV is an excellent match for the Volvo XC90, BMW X5, MB GLC 350e and Tesla Model X, for example. The entire modern product range will be available for the winter tyre season in the autumn of 2018. The key markets for the Hakkapeliitta winter tyre family, a champion of demanding winter weather, are the Nordic countries, Russia, North America, Japan and China.