Cooper Tire at The Tire Cologne with F1 and World RX stars

Cooper Tire Europe will have its full range of products on display at The Tire Cologne exhibition next week, demonstrating its expertise in everything from SUV product to motorsport tyres.

Former Formula One star, also Cooper Tire Europe’s ultra-high performance ambassador, David Coulthard will be on the stand (C-070, Hall 6) on Wednesday 30 May for a meet and greet with visitors to the show.

In a multi-faceted ambassadorial role, Coulthard offers technical advice, insight and feedback to Cooper’s product development team, as well as representing the manufacturer at high-profile events. Coulthard plays a key role in Cooper’s road tyre development, with a hands-on approach to product testing.





On Thursday 31 May, three times FIA World Champion Petter Solberg will be at The Tire Cologne. Solberg currently competes in the Cooper-supported FIA World Rallycross Championship, having previously won the World RX drivers’ title twice on Cooper’s unique rallycross tyres.

Cooper Tire Europe’s stand will feature a Volkswagen Polo GTi World RX car of the type that Solberg races, and a customised JEEP Wrangler from Kahn Design.

Cooper’s ultra-high performance car, SUV, off-road and classic tyre ranges will be on the stand for visitors to see.

