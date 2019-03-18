Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Europe Ltd. announced today that René Delonge has been appointed Sales Director, Global OE Light Vehicle Tyres. Delonge will be responsible for overseeing and managing sales of original equipment (OE) motorcycle tyres, as well as global sales of OE light vehicle tyres. He will build relationships with OE manufacturers and grow Cooper’s business portfolio with global OE partners.

According to Glenn Arbaugh, Executive Director, Global Light Vehicle OE Strategy & Business Development, “Cooper is focused on strategically partnering with key global OE manufacturers to develop high performing products. We continue to enhance our capabilities in a number of areas to position us for further success in the global OE segment.”

Delonge joins Cooper from Apollo Vredestein B.V Amsterdam where he was Director of Sales for Original Equipment tyres, responsible for Europe and the Americas region. Prior to this role, Delonge spent 14 years at Hankook Tire Company Ltd as Senior Manager of its Global Original Equipment business division. Before entering the tyre business, Delonge worked in the auto parts industry, as well as aerospace engineering research.

Delonge holds a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Applied Science in Aachen in Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.

Jaap van Wessum, Cooper Tire Europe’s General Manager, said, “René’s OE background and experience brings a knowledge base that will support Cooper’s global OE business initiatives for light vehicles and motorcycle. He is an excellent addition to our team dedicated to serving the needs of OE customers.”