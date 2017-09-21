Cooper Tire Europe showcases new Kahn Design vehicle at Rallyday

Rallyday is an annual event taking place on September 23rd at the Castle Combe Circuit . Thousands of fans will pass through the gates to experience the thrill of rally cars and 4x4 vehicles, in the paddock and out on the track, at the Wiltshire venue. Cooper is the first Official Tyre of Kahn Design for both Range Rover and Jeep model offerings. The relationship – showcased for the first time at Rallyday – joins Cooper’s passion for performance and Kahn’s design and manufacturing expertise to create a unique vehicle perfect for urban streets and off-road adventures. The Cooper stand will be located in the heart of the main paddock opposite the Strawford Centre. With more than a century’s experience at the forefront of the tyre industry, Cooper is proud to be the headline sponsor of Rallyday for the second year running. As well as the Kahn Design Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Edition, the Cooper Tire display will also feature the Melksham-based manufacturer’s high performance SUV tyre, the Cooper Zeon 4XS Sport, and 4x4 products including the Discoverer STT Pro POR, the Discoverer S/T MAXX POR and the ultimate all-terrain tyre, the Discoverer A/T3 Sport. Cooper Tire Europe is an Associate Partner of the FIA World Rallycross Championship, and visitors to Cooper’s stand will be able to try out their skills as possible World Rallycross drivers on the PS4 Dirt Rally game. There will also be a selection of prizes, including the opportunity to win a set of Cooper tyres, along with World RX driver Andreas Bakkerud (Hoonigan Racing Division) in attendance for an autograph signing session in the afternoon. In addition, Cooper’s Avon Tyres brand has had a long association with Castle Combe Circuit, starting in 1952 with sponsorship of the iconic bridge across the pit lane entry. At Rallyday, Avon will showcase its current football sponsorships with a goal scoring activity for all the family. All children participating will be entered into a draw for a Derby County, Bristol Rovers or Swindon Town football shirt. Sarah McRoberts, Marketing Communications Manager, Cooper Tire Europe, commented, “This is our fifth year of supporting Europe’s premier rally car show at Castle Combe, and the event never disappoints. It’s the perfect place for visitors to get up close to our uniquely formulated 4x4 tyres and performance road tyre range. Cooper tyres are designed to go from ‘the rough to the smooth’ and where better to celebrate their versatility than Rallyday.” For more information about Cooper Tire Europe, go to www.coopertire.co.uk. Find us on Facebook.