​​Cooper Tire Europe takes RX2 to Rallyday

MELKSHAM, UK, 20 September, 2018 – Cooper Tire Europe, the headline sponsor of Rallyday 2018, is showcasing its involvement in the RX2 International Series presented by Cooper Tires, with an RX2 star driver and car the focus of Cooper’s display at this year’s event.

Reigning MSA British Rallycross Champion Nathan Heathcote will be Cooper’s Rallyday guest, after eye-catching performances at Lohéac, in France, during his maiden RX2 campaign this season. The 21-year-old competes with Swedish outfit Team Färén in RX2, which is the official feeder series to the Cooper-supported FIA World Rallycross Championship.

Rallyday is Europe’s premier rally car show, held annually at Castle Combe Circuit, taking place on Saturday 22 September. With a line-up of famous rally names attending, the show is set to offer fans plenty of off-road action in the busy paddocks and popular 4x4 Zone.

Cooper will be located in the main paddock and along with RX2 being the stand’s centrepiece, Cooper will have on show all of its latest SUV and 4x4 products. This includes the new all-season Discoverer AT34S, Discoverer S/T MAXX POR, STT Pro POR and the ultimate all-terrain tyre, the A/T3 Sport.

Also on display will be a Volkswagen T-Roc compact SUV on Cooper Tire’s high performance Cooper Zeon CS8 passenger car tyre in size 205/60R16 92V. Cooper is the original equipment (OE) fitment on this SUV which is sold throughout Europe.

Sarah McRoberts, PR & Events Manager for Cooper Tire Europe, said, “We have supported Rallyday for many years, and over the last 12 months we have developed an even closer relationship with Castle Combe Circuit – which is located just a few miles from where we are based in Melksham.

“Cooper is renowned for its development of premium off-road and all-terrain tyres. Visitors to Rallyday will see our newest products at the show, alongside our leading rallycross tyres fitted to an official RX2 championship car.”