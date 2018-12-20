Cooper Tire announced today that its Discoverer AT3™ family of tyres, which includes three distinct all-season, all terrain tyres for SUVs and pick-up trucks, and its Discoverer True North™, a tyre designed to provide strong grip and confident handling in winter weather, have earned 2018 GOOD DESIGN® awards from The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design in cooperation with the European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design and Urban Studies for their design excellence. The winning tyres were selected from more than 900 entries spanning nearly 50 countries.

The GOOD DESIGN® award is one of the world’s most prestigious and longest-standing design award programs recognizing the most innovative and cutting-edge industrial, product and graphic designs produced around the world. The award is based on criteria including innovative design, new technologies, form, materials, construction, concept, function, utility, energy efficiency and sensitivity to the environment.

“Both the Discoverer AT3 family of tyres and the Discoverer True North were developed utilising insights from consumers – resulting in tyres that truly stand up to drivers’ expectations,” said Scott Jamieson, Cooper’s Director of Product Management. “These products have received outstanding reviews, and earning GOOD DESIGN® award recognition provides further third-party validation of Cooper’s commitment to offering innovative products that perform.”

Cooper’s Discoverer AT3 family of tyres includes the Discoverer AT34S™, Discoverer AT3LT™ and the Discoverer AT3XLT™.The Discoverer AT34S, which was named a New Product Award winner at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas, provides reliable performance with both on-road comfort and off-road durability for SUVs and pick-up trucks. The tyre’s Adaptive-Traction Technology™ grips the surface, whether rocky or smooth, under the most severe weather conditions. The Discoverer AT3LT with Durable-Tread Technology™ hauls heavy loads with less wear and is built to withstand ongoing assault from dirt and gravel. Designed to prevent shredding on rocky and gravel terrain, this tyre offers extreme durability for hauling. The Discoverer AT3XLT offer the features and durability found in the Discoverer AT3LT with the addition of rugged, biting edges on the tyre’s shoulder for extra grip and resistance to punctures.

The Discoverer True North is designed to provide the perfect combination of control and handling for confident winter driving. The tyre maintains a tight grip to the road in cold weather conditions, with a pliable tread compound that remains flexible when the temperature drops, offering supreme control, while maintaining a smooth, quiet and comfortable ride. The Discoverer True North offers exceptional wet traction for slush covered roads and has earned Cooper’s Weather-Master™ certification, meaning it offers superior performance in winter driving conditions.