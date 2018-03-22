Cooper Tire Europe’s rugged Discoverer A/T3 Sport tyres took their place in the limelight at this year’s Geneva Motor Show, as part of the Chelsea Truck Company’s stand.

The 88th Geneva Motor Show ran from 8-18 March and placed the Cooper brand in front of nearly 700,000 visitors and more than 10,000 of the world’s media.

Cooper’s acclaimed range of SUV and 4x4 tyres were showcased as part of the exhibit, and performance ambassador, ex-Formula 1 driver David Coulthard, was on hand for part of the show to talk about his role in developing the company’s latest SUV tyres.

The A/T3 Sport product (275/70R18) was fitted to the Chelsea Truck Company’s all-terrain Civilian 6x6, which made its world debut at the show.

Alongside the Discoverer A/T3 Sport, visitors to the stand were also able to see examples of Cooper’s range of extreme off-road tyres; the Discoverer S/T MAXX POR and Discoverer STT Pro POR.

Scot Coulthard talked to visitors and journalists about Cooper’s flagship SUV tyre, the Cooper Zeon 4XS Sport, which is among the best available for this growing industry sector and features an A grade safety rating for wet grip.

Meanwhile, the Discoverer S/T MAXX POR has proven its mettle in the most extreme of real-world environments, as the tyre of choice for Dakar Legend, Xavier Foj.

The Discoverer STT Pro POR is Cooper’s most extreme 4x4 offering and delivers traction, toughness and tread wear on even the most challenging of off-road conditions, whether thick mud or rocky terrain.

The Cooper Zeon CS8 was shown in its guise as an original equipment fitment on the new Volkswagen T-Roc SUV, sold throughout Europe. The T-Roc is produced at Volkswagen’s Autoeuropa factory in Palmela, Portugal. This marks the first Cooper tyre to be specified as an OE fitment for Volkswagen.

