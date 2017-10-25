Cooper Zeon CS8 selected as OE on new Volkswagen T-Roc for Europe

Cooper Tire has announced that its high performance Cooper Zeon CS8 passenger car tyre in size 205/60R16 92V has been selected as original equipment (OE) on the new Volkswagen T-Roc compact SUV, sold throughout Europe.

The T-Roc is produced at Volkswagen’s Autoeuropa factory in Palmela, Portugal. This marks the first Cooper tyre to be specified as an OE fitment for Volkswagen.

Glenn Arbaugh, Director, Global OE Light Vehicle Business & Strategy for Cooper, said, “We are thrilled to be associated with Volkswagen’s exciting new entry into the compact SUV category with the Cooper Zeon CS8 tyre.

“Our global OE development team, based in the United States, collaborated extensively with Volkswagen to develop a tyre uniquely suited to the stylish and fuel-efficient T-Roc crossover. The Cooper Zeon CS8 has exceptional wet grip, with an A rating for the feature on the EU tyre label, yet it does not compromise fuel economy and offers a superior, quiet ride.”

For more information on Cooper Tire Europe, visit www.coopertire.co.uk.