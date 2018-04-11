Countdown on to the Pirelli Carlisle Rally

Preparations are in full swing for the Pirelli Carlisle Rally, which will be the opening round of this year’s British Rally Championship later this month.

This year the event will adopt a more compact format, with all of the action taking place on Saturday April 28.

Competitors will start from Carlisle before heading into Kielder Forest for eight stages and around 85 miles over fast gravel tracks. The first car is due at the finish in Brampton at around 18:30.

The British Historic Rally Championship will also feature at the rally, with a four-stage event held during the morning. Pirelli will supply a number of competitors across the various categories with its range of Scorpion gravel tyres