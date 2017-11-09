Crash, bang, wallop - driving test changes just weeks away!

Changes to the driving test which are due to come into force in December could lead to a drop in the standards of basic car control warns alloy wheel protection specialists AlloyGator.

In the new test, the “reverse around a corner” manoeuvre has been scrapped, a move which AlloyGator fears could lead to even more damaged wheels.

Curt Rathbone, managing director at AlloyGator, said: “Even the most experienced driver can scrape their wheel, especially when performing a tricky manoeuvre like reversing around a corner. Removing this from the driving test could see a reduction in the standards of basic car control from new drivers who are unfamiliar performing such moves.

“Without this experience, accidental damage to alloy wheels could become even more common from drivers who passed the new test and are driving in real world conditions.”

Meanwhile, research carried out by AlloyGator and Micheldever Tyre and Auto Services found that four out of every five cars on the UK’s roads may be being driven around with scuffs, scrapes and other unsightly damage to their alloy wheels.

Based on the survey findings, it’s estimated that there could be in excess of 95 million damaged wheels on UK roads, which could cost motorists a massive £7.6 billion to repair and restore the appearance of their wheels.

