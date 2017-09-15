Apollo Tyres has been signed as the Official Tyre Partner by the Crystal Palace Football Club. This partnership with Crystal Palace FC, entitles Apollo Tyres to have a significant presence at all the Club’s Premier League and domestic cup matches, helping the tyre major to grow its visibility and presence across the world. The partnership will also provide Crystal Palace with opportunities to further engage its growing global fanbase with some exciting and innovative initiatives. Additionally, Apollo Tyres will run a series of campaigns that will include social media, consumer events and exclusive content to further raise its profile as one of the leading tyre manufactures. Apollo Tyres is based in Gurgaon, India, and has a manufacturing presence in Asia and Europe. The company, which is over forty years old, exports to more than 100 countries and is backed by a global workforce of approximately 16,000 employees. Barry Webber, Commercial Director, Crystal Palace Football Club said: “We are excited to welcome Apollo Tyres into our expanding partnership portfolio and to build on our recent high-profile announcements by introducing a leading player in the Tyre Industry. The continued rate of growth of the Club’s international fanbase and reach around the world, combined with Apollo’s expansion and development into new territories, makes this an ideal platform for both parties to continue this growth. Apollo is a brand which values its communities, integrity, empowerment, and has a real passion for football, and these qualities shine through in the engagement activities they have lined up. Everyone at the Club is looking forward to taking part in what we are certain will be an exciting partnership, and a long and successful relationship with Apollo Tyres.” Marco Paracciani, Chief Retail & Marketing Officer, Apollo Tyres Ltd said:

“This association with Crystal Palace FC is an indication of our growing affiliation with football, which is growing as a sport, and allows us to engage with the large fan following, especially the youth, that this sport enjoys. Crystal Palace, with its strong fan following in London and with a growing fan base globally, provides us the opportunity to have a greater visibility in a key city like London and beyond. The Premier League is the most watched football league in the world, our increased investments towards this supports our global growth strategy perfectly.”