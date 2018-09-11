CST get adventurous with launch of two new tyres

Leading tyre manufacturer CST is to widen its appeal in the off-road motorcycle tyre market with the addition of two new tyre patterns. The two additions will add a new dimension to CST’s enduro and motorcross collections, further expanding their product portfolio of world-class tyres.

CM-723/CM-724 are specifically suited to the discipline of enduro racing and are FIM approved. The CM-723, for the front of the bike, has small, irregular and polygonal tread blocks to increase traction, whilst the larger CM-724 has a tread pattern that helps disperse mud and lower rolling resistance. Shoulder knobs are a key feature of both tyres, offering more grip and stability to the bike whilst cornering.

Meanwhile, its motocross pairing CM-733/CM-734 is engineered with off-roading in mind. The front CM-733 has been designed to help release mud to enable better cornering traction. Combined with the tread blocks extending from the centre to shoulder of the tyres, the CM-733 offers supreme stability. At the same time, the rear CM-734 provides exceptional cornering stability as well as high levels of lateral traction to the rear of the bike, with multiple side by side rows of larger shoulder trade blocks. Both tyres have siped knobs to provide superior grip and traction on soft terrain.

Combined with their outstanding affordability, the CM-723/CM-724 and CM-733/CM-734 are setting new standards of excellence in the tyre industry.

Commenting on CST’s latest innovations, Derek McMartin, managing director of UK distributor Bickers states: “These new tyre patterns will bring exceptional performance and value to CST riders. This is a manufacturer that is well established in over 150 countries and has a proud heritage of innovation, so the addition of two more high-quality off-road motorcycle tyres will act to further strengthen the credentials of CST in the minds of UK dealers. This is a great brand that is going from strength to strength across Europe, making it a perfect fit for the Bickers portfolio.”

With half a century of experience and success under its belt, and as one of the world’s largest tyre manufacturers, CST promises to deliver on quality, integrity and customer satisfaction. First-class manufacturing equipment and processes, along with innovative technology, enable CST to produce some of the best tyres on the market today.

The CM-723 will be available in 90/90-21, 2.15 x 21, TT and the CM-724 will be available in 140/80-18, 3.50/18, TT.

The CM-733 will be available in 80/100-21, 1.85x21, TT and e CM-734 will be available in 110/90-10, 2.50x19, TT.

All are available to purchase in the UK via www.Bickers-Online.co.uk