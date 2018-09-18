Recent research from CTEK, a leading global brand in the care and maintenance of vehicle batteries, has identified that 1 in 3 vehicles has a battery that requires attention. This alarming figure, that places millions of vehicles at risk of battery failure during a standard vehicle service, is something that can severely affect workshop efficiency, reputation and profit. To combat this, CTEK has expanded its Professional range of chargers with the introduction of the PRO25, an innovative, versatile and highly efficient 25A battery charger and power supply, developed around the needs of the automotive professional. Combining power & advanced technology with safety, portability and flexibility to work with any 12V vehicle battery including lithium-ion (LiFePO4), the PRO25 is the perfect solution to support the battery during diagnostic and fault-finding work. Henk Lubberts, Global Director, OE at CTEK said, “Our statistics demonstrate the importance of battery management in the workshop, however big or small the job. We strongly recommend that technicians hook the battery up to a battery charger or support unit as soon as it enters the workshop to protect against costly battery failure.”

The new PRO25 from CTEK has an eye-catching new design and uses the latest technology for maximised operating efficiency, reliability and protection against de-rating (a process whereby a battery charger will reduce power output as the operating temperature rises). Using advanced technology, the PRO25 will ensure that a safe, fast charge is delivered to exactly meet the needs of the individual battery. A built-in temperature sensor will adjust the charge rate, depending on temperature, to achieve maximum charge levels. The PRO25 also has a dedicated reconditioning programme to restore battery life (especially on EFB batteries) and recondition flat batteries. Select SUPPLY mode if you need to support the battery during diagnostic or fault-finding work. The PRO25 has low voltage ripple and current ripple and a range of integrated safety features, so it’s safe for the battery and the vehicle’s delicate electronic systems.

The PRO25 is fully automatic and easy to use. It’s also very simple to connect, spark proof and reverse polarity protected to protect the user and also the battery. Designed to ensure easy handling in the workshop, it’s lightweight and portable. A rugged, impact-resistant casing means the PRO25 can also handle the toughest environment. It also comes with a 2-year warranty.

Henk Lubberts continued “As vehicle technology continues to develop, there is an even greater demand for battery support during a standard vehicle service. Workshops are also in need of a safe and versatile charger, with the ability to deliver a rapid charge, so that the battery, the very heart of the vehicle, doesn’t leave the workshop in a poor state of health. The new PRO25 is the perfect solution to everyday battery charging & support in the workshop.”

Available in two models PRO25S (standard) & PRO25SE (supplied with wall hanger and extended cables) the PRO25 is an exciting new addition to our award-winning PRO range of battery management products and accessories.

For more information about the PRO25 visit https://www.ctek.com/pro25_campaign