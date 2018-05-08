Camso released the new Solideal PON 775 NMAS—the world’s first tyre to prevent static build-up on non-marking tyres—during this year’s CeMAT Show in Hannover, Germany.

During the show, Camso unveiled the first patented non-marking anti-static (NMAS) press-on tyre to resolve the important safety issue of static electricity generated by non-marking tyres. “Static build-up on non-marking tyres is well-known in the industry, and we’re taking it seriously. By tackling the accumulation of static electricity on non-marking forklift tyres, we’re resolving potential safety issues for operators, as well as preventing facility damage,” added Miche.

“The need for conductive non-marking tyres came up during a product review with a customer, and since its development, the tyre has generated great enthusiasm among key players in the industry,” explains Miche. “The new Solideal PON 775 NMAS has been in the field overcoming static-related issues since October 2015 with a leading company in the North American pulp and paper sector. In addition to grounding static build-up, it’s shown long tyre life and increased heat resistance,” continues Miche.

It was pivotal for Camso not only to bring to market the first patented conductive non-marking forklift tyre, but also to make no compromise on product performance or lifespan. The company opted for rubber compounds that provide no trade-off on other performance aspects like the cut-and-tear resistance commonly required in high intensity environments. After dozens of iterations in design, thousands of hours of engineering, validating and testing, Camso is eager to bring the Solideal PON 775 NMAS to market.



