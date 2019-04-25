CV Show 2019

The CV Show is the best attended, largest and most comprehensive road transport and commercial vehicle event held in Britain, providing truck and van operators with far greater choice than can be found anywhere else in the UK. The Show attracts close to 21,000 business visitors and its central location at the NEC Birmingham, ensures a truly nationwide attendance. For operators it’s the annual meeting place and for sector suppliers the ultimate showcase for products and services.

The show is now sold out, meaning all three halls are packed with industry leading exhibitors ready to showcase their products and services. With dedicated WORKSHOP and COOL zones, truck, vans, trailers and more – there really is something for everyone.

Our ever-changing and evolving industry continues to push the boundaries of innovation and technology. The CV Show houses industry leading exhibitors who do just that – it’s the showroom for excellence!

The countdown is well and truly underway, so don’t miss out! Register to attend today or for more information visit www.cvshow.com.

If you have colleagues or associates who wish to attend, forward this email and they can register by clicking here or by visiting our website www.cvshow.com.



We look forward to welcoming you to the showroom for excellence in 2019.

Best wishes,

The CV Show team