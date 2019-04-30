CV SHOW 2019 OFF TO A STORMING START

The UK’s largest commercial vehicle event opened today at NEC

Event runs until Thursday May 2

Exhibitor space sold out

Raft of key model launches underlines confidence and buoyancy of UK commercial vehicle market





The Commercial Vehicle Show 2019 currently taking place at the NEC in Birmingham which sold out for the fifth year running has again proved a huge draw with industry decision-makers and the commercial vehicle media.

The vast majority of vehicle manufacturers and industry suppliers are exhibiting at this year’s event – many with bigger stands than ever before.

And the show played host to an array of major international product launches, underlining the buoyancy of the commercial vehicle sector in the UK as well as the industry’s confidence in the CV Show as the nation’s number one event for doing business.

These included the unveiling of the new British-built Vauxhall Vivaro, which has secured 1,250 jobs at the brand’s Luton plant, two new variants of the award-winning Isuzu D-Max pick-up, the high performance Ford Ranger Raptor and a raft of new electric models such as MAN’s CitE 15-tonne urban delivery truck and vans like the LDV EV30, Peugeot Boxer and Citroen Relay.

Rob Skelton, CV Show Director, said, “We’re absolutely thrilled with the industry’s response to this year’s CV Show and to have achieved a fifth successive year sold out.

“There’s lots of talk of uncertainty in the market but that’s not been evident in commercial vehicle sales or the enthusiasm and excitement of the industry for the CV Show.”





