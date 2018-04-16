CV Show opens its doors next week 24th - 26th April

"With just over a week to go until the CV Show opens its doors, there is now a notable buzz surrounding the industry’s biggest few days of the year.

The debut of new commercial vehicles will almost certainly grab a lot of the attention, and deservedly so, but just as important are the varied displays and exhibitions around the show that demonstrate the diversity and ingenuity of the sector.

On display are many areas in which the industry is a global leader. Driver assistance, vehicle autonomy and reduced emissions all contribute to products that are safer and cleaner than ever before.

There is a wealth of technological and engineering expertise across the commercial vehicle industry, with a strong and dynamic core of excellence right here in Britain. With advanced telematics, emissions technology and safety systems chief among them, the show offers a great opportunity to see these technological advances first hand.

The Commercial Vehicle Show’s status as the ‘must attend’ event for anyone involved in the road transport and logistics industries has never been stronger, and I look forward to seeing you there."

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive

