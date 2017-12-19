Dakar Legend Xavi Foj to enter 28th consecutive Dakar Rally

Cooper Tire 4x4 ambassador Xavi Foj is preparing to enter his 28th consecutive Dakar Rally. Foj was honoured with Dakar Legend status earlier this year, becoming one of only six competitors ever to be awarded the title. The Spaniard joined Nani Roma, Stephane Peterhansel, Cyril Despres, Franco Picco and Yoshimasa Sugawara in receiving Dakar Legend distinction.

During his Dakar career, Foj has secured two class victories, nine podium finishes and has an impressive run of 13 consecutive finishes to his name. Completing all of the special stages on a single Dakar event is an accomplishment many drivers and riders aspire to.

The 2018 edition of the Dakar will be the 10th in which Foj has competed on Cooper tyres. His Toyota Land Cruiser 150 will be shod with the all-new Cooper Discoverer S/T MAXX POR – a tyre Foj assisted in developing for extreme off-road adventures.



Foj revels in the challenge of the Dakar, and especially in the T2 category, which is a cross-country class for production vehicles.

Ahead of next month’s Dakar Rally, Cooper Tire visited Foj at his home in Barcelona to find out more about his extraordinary life, what makes him tick and why he lives and breathes the Dakar: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U6Tkae1viRA.