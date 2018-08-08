Bridgestone, the world’s number one tyre and rubber company1, and Worldwide Olympic Partner, have teamed up with double Olympic gold medalist, Daley Thompson, to encourage people to keep moving and chasing their dreams, whatever their age with a pop-up gym on London’s Southbank which marks and celebrates his 60th birthday.

The gym, which is open for one day only, will be located on Riverside Grass, Southbank, London on Tuesday 14th August and is part of Bridgestone’s Olympic partnership campaign, Chase Your Dream, No Matter What. The motivational campaign aims to inspire people of all ages, abilities and passions to keep chasing their dream, no matter what.

Those of all ages are encouraged to sign-up to experience a one-off High Intensity Interval work-out especially designed by Daley, which is made up of ten different exercises with each one completed for 60 seconds at a time.

Daley Thompson, whose self-belief and focused attitude was key to his successful career, will be on hand throughout the day to encourage, inspire and show all those who take part that whether it’s a work-out or overcoming life’s obstacles, with the right attitude and mindset, you can get through anything and achieve your dreams at any age.

The pop-up gym will also reunite him with a group of people from around the UK with whom he climbed Snowdon at the start of June. 60 people who were aged 60 years old or over participated in this unique experience as part of the Chase Your Dream, No Matter What campaign. A short film of this achievement, which celebrates people’s spirit and perseverance, regardless of their age, will be shown for the first time at the gym activation.

Daley Thompson said:

“My health and fitness has always been very important to me and it has helped me to keep a positive attitude. I could be turning 30 or 70 today, it doesn’t matter, I want to show that age– or anything else should never be a barrier to stop you to chasing your dreams.

This is exactly why I’ve joined Bridgestone as the ambassador of their Olympic partnership campaign, Chase Your Dream, No Matter What. We are both committed to encourage every single person across the UK to find the strength to chase their dreams and overcome the obstacles they face on life’s journey.”

The gym will be open from 12pm until 6pm and is free to take part in a session which will start every hour. For the opportunity to train and meet Daley Thompson, please visit www.nomatterwhat.uk.com to register for a time slot.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/2096263137358047/