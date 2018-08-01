Daniel Lloyd looks to extend TCR lead Oulton Park

WestCoast Racing driver Daniel Lloyd is looking to extend his championship lead and edge closer to the inaugural TCR UK drivers’ championship title this Saturday as the series heads to Oulton Park for the first time.

Going into the weekend, Lloyd leads Pyro Motorsport’s Oliver Taylor by 82 points and only two races of the season remaining at Croft and Donington Park after this weekend.

However, the pressure will be on all teams and drivers this weekend as a condensed format will see qualifying and two races all occurring on Saturday rather than over two days as has been the case in all previous rounds.

Commenting ahead of the event, Mark Evans, head of motorsport for Yokohama HPT said, “The TCR series has been a fantastic spectacle so far this year and we’re expecting this weekend to continue in the same vein. I’m sure Daniel Lloyd will be doing all he can to extend his lead in the driver’s championship while everyone else will be trying to stop him, but teams will have to look after their cars as the shortened timetable means less time to repair any damage. Furthermore, the recent change in the weather could add a different and unpredictable dimension to proceedings so fans could be in for a real treat.”

If conditions remain dry, the teams will all be running on Yokohama’s ADVAN A005 slick race tyre while if rain the rain does return to the Cheshire circuit, the ADVAN A006 wet tyre will be the preferred tyre choice.

For fans unable to make it to the event, all of the TCR action from Oulton Park will be streamed live on the TCR website, the TCR UK YouTube channel and Facebook page, as well as on Motor Trend On Demand and the online platform Motorsport.tv.

For more information on Yokohama motorsport products visit yokohama.co.uk.