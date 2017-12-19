Davanti Tyres have enjoyed an incredible rise to prominence since their emergence in 2015, not only in the UK, but across the globe. Their success within the European market was demonstrated by the turn out for their European Distribution Partners event in Portugal in October.

The Aurodromo Internacional in the Algarve was the setting, as Davanti welcomed 30 European distribution partners to a 4-day driving and track experience, to put their tyres to the test on one of Europe’s most demanding circuits.

“We chose the Autodromo as we wanted to show our customers how Davanti Tyres perform even under the most challenging of circumstances. The track is known to be extremely tough on tyres as there are a lot of undulations and slow corners, so it was the perfect location to showcase how well our tyres perform even at these high speeds and under harsh braking conditions.

“Our dealers are the heartbeat of our brand. They are the key to conveying our messages to the public, and we work in partnership with them to promote our tyres performance. We want to give them first-hand experiences which they can confidently relay to their customers,” adds Sean Maddocks, Davanti’s UK & Ireland Sales Director.

Trip highlights included track time driving a choice of Porsche Cayman S, Audi TTS, Audi RS3, 2 x Honda Civic Type R cars, drag racing, go-karting, and off-roading. All activities were designed to give Davanti dealers further incite into the performance, durability, and reliability of Davanti's tyres in a variety of conditions and road situations.