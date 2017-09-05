Davanti increase Asian presence at China International Tire Expo 2017

August has proven to be a highly eventful month for Davanti Tyres. First came the announcement of the long-term exclusive partnership with Everton Football Club followed swiftly by news that the brand’s DX390 pattern had successfully achieved the highly sought TUV SUD performance certificate. In-between, announcements, the company exhibited at the China International Tire Expo in Shanghai

Showcasing the complete range - which now spans 10 patterns across summer and winter segments - the Davanti team in attendance at the show for the third consecutive year.

Peter Cross, Davanti's General Manager says, “Exhibiting at this important expo represents yet another opportunity to maintain our successful corporate image in the Far East. We were able to promote our recent achievements including the partnership with Everton FC and TUV SUD accreditation and met with a number of our existing customers from Europe, The Caribbean and Asia.”

“CIT Expo is a real international show and perfect for us to meet our partners and share important updates on our brand whilst learning of their successes and developing ways to further support our customers in the future. We’re always delighted to hear of our customers’ successes with Davanti as they reap the rewards of supporting Davanti.”

“We’re a relatively new brand and we’ve come a very long way since we started a little over two years ago. We now have over 250 sizes, 10 patterns, top-class performance and quality accreditation, and global sponsorship partnerships. Our plans for the year ahead will see us develop even quicker into new countries and product categories. We’re always determined to prove that we represent a refreshing approach for our customers to have a supply partner who is committed to delivering them new opportunities to the standard and at the pace of Davanti."