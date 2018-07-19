Davanti is reaping the rewards of Tire Cologne success

The first ever Tire Cologne show is still fresh in the memory, yet Davanti has already seen tangible benefits, establishing exclusive distribution deals in four new territories in record time.

Even for a manufacturer used to rapid growth, the impact of The Tire Cologne has exceeded expectations, with meetings held by Davanti at the event resulting in confirmed deals to distribute tyres in the Czech Republic, Serbia, Macedonia, Belarus and Moldova.

Clinching those deals within six weeks of the show closing represents an incredibly quick turnaround but that is only the start, as discussions are ongoing in a number of other territories both inside and outside of Europe to introduce Davanti to new markets.

“This expansion can be directly traced back to connections we made at The Tire Cologne,” said Sean Maddocks, UK and Ireland Sales Director for Davanti.

“There was already brand awareness but having the opportunity to sit with key players and take them under the hood to see the whole range and the benefits we offer distributors was influential in the speed of completing these deals.”

The success of Cologne demonstrates how far Davanti has come since it appeared in Germany at Essen two years ago.

This year it returned featuring products that had achieved TÜV SÜD accreditation and proudly displaying its partnerships with Everton Football Club and the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve.

“Returning to Germany after two years of development and investment was important,” said Sean. “It was an opportunity for us to demonstrate the investment we had made both in developing new products and in building a strong, recognisable brand that distributors, retailers and consumers can trust.

“Many of those who visited us this year at Cologne had first met us at Essen and they have been some of the most promising conversations. They can clearly compare where we were two years ago and where we are now.

“Our investment and growth in that time, coupled with our plans for the future, has encouraged them to enter serious discussions about distribution opportunities.”

For a show in its first year, Tire Cologne left a real impression on Davanti.

“We were heavily impressed by the facilities,” said Davanti General Manager Peter Cross. “Exhibitors invested heavily in their presence with good representation from many of the world’s established brands.

“It attracted very high calibre visitors and that showed in the conversations we had. People knew about Davanti, demonstrating that its brand position is becoming increasingly established, and many of them had been following its rapid progress over the past three years.

“They were keen to get into the real detail of what a distribution deal would look like and how our products could make high quality tyres accessible and affordable in their marketplaces.

“It was also a fantastic opportunity to meet with our existing partners. We were delighted to host a dinner for the Davanti family which was a great opportunity for many of our partners to get to know each other.

“When The Tire Cologne returns in 2020, expect to see Davanti there!”