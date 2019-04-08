Davanti rolls from successful Singapore to awesome Autopromotec

The 2019 Davanti roadshow heads into one of the biggest events of the year - Autopromotec - in May - and expect some surprises!

On the back of a fruitful appearance at TyreExpo Asia in Singapore, Davanti will bring it’s biggest ever stand to Autopromotec, as it invites its exclusive Italian distribution partner Tyres Italia to jointly welcome the world’s tyre and auto executives to the show.



“Since the last time we were at Autopromotec a lot has changed,” said Davanti General Manager Peter Cross.



“Davanti has matured. Our range is significantly wider now, with many more fitments, plus Wintoura and Terratoura and our runflat range all now on sale.”



Since its last appearance at Autopromotec, Davanti has not only expanded its range, it has also developed its distribution network and dealer support programme to cope with increasing customer numbers in 55 countries across the world.



“In supporting our brand we have built on and extended Davanti’s position as official tyre partner of the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, we have secured a highly coveted status as official tyre partner of Premier League side Everton and this year we appeared across all platforms in the video game Fifa 19.”



This year’s stand will feature a gaming area so delegates can try their hand at playing Fifa at Everton’s Goodison Park - complete with Davanti branding, plus an enhanced tyre display and meeting area.



But a greater presence at Europe’s premier biannual show is not the big headline for Davanti. In a major move the manufacturer will be giving delegates the first glimpse of it’s newest concept tyre.



“With the growth we have had and the level we have reached since we launched our first tyres in 2015 plus the fact we only launched the Terratoura all-terrain tyre last year, I don’t think anyone expected us to be making a new announcement at Autopromotec,” said Peter.



“But at Davanti we don’t deal in other people’s expectations. We have been forging our own path and leading the way since day one and this is no different. We will make our announcement at Autopromotec in Bologna and visitors there will be the first to find out about what we are bringing to market next.”



Confidence is high at Davanti after a successful TyreExpo in Singapore. As well as meeting important new delegates from South East Asia and the Middle East, Davanti were able to spend important time with existing partners including Australia’s Tyre Depot and Singapore distributor Comfort Delgro - who underlined their brand commitment in an unusual way.



“Part of the Comfort Delgro business is a taxi operation,” said Peter. “So for the first time we were transported to and from the show every day on Davanti tyres. They were fitted to every vehicle we rode in during our time in Singapore.



“That is where the true value of Davanti lies. Fundamentally our tyres have to work across a variety of applications under stresses and strains that are difficult to predict. The fact that businesses like Comfort are now appreciating our tyres not just for the price, but for their performance and safety is what tells us we are on the right track.”



To learn more about Davanti visit www.davanti-tyres.com.

